  1. Education

367 outstanding students honored in Temple of Literature

SGGP
The People’s Committee in the Central Province of Thua Thien - Hue yesterday organized a ceremony to honor 367 good students at the Temple of Literature where the Imperial Academy, Vietnam's first national university, was hosted.

These present students are those who have greatly contributed to the activities launched by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and other movements organized by schools and local administration such as Nguoi tot viec tot ( Good people, good deed ) movement.
Some of them are from poor families or they have physical disabilities but they try to study well. They are also winners of sport and music competitions or science contests benefitting the community.
Each student received a cash prize of VND1 million at the event.

By Van Thang - Translated by Kim Khanh

