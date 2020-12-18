4 HCMC female students win scientific awards

Of all 4 honored students coming from HCMC, 3 are in the field of Information Technology, namely Tran Thi Anh Thu, Nguyen Ngoc Bang Tam, and Nguyen Thi Kim Phuong. They are students in the IT Department of the University of Science.

The other is from the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department of HCMC University of Technology.

In 2020, the organization board of the Awards received 32 nomination documents from 19 universities and academies nationwide.

The candidates are excellent students with high academic results, having articles published in Scopus and ISI journals. Many of them are leaders in scientific research teams for department, university-, and ministry-leveled projects that are highly practical.

The contest has been held annually since 1999 to honor female students with outstanding academic and research results in the fields of IT, electrical and electronic engineering, and mechanics.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Vien Hong