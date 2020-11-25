50 outstanding teachers honored with 23rd Vo Truong Toan Awards

Award winners are outstanding teachers, academic administrators and officers from kindergartens, primary schools, secondary and high schools, vocational schools and colleges in the city, who are honored with the title for their innovative teaching methods and great contributions to the education sector. Besides they have a minimum of 15 years teaching experience and gain the trust and respect of colleagues, students and students' parents.



Awardees who represent for more than 90,000 teachers throughout the city spent rounds of school, district and city levels.

The Vo Truong Toan Awards has recognized 764 typical classroom teachers from Kindergarten through 12th grade, vocational schools and colleges over the past 23 years.

On behalf of city’s leaders, Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Commission for Organization of HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai sent congratulations and best wishes to winners and all teachers of HCMC.

He affirmed that the education and training sector is a leading national policy of the Government. Investment in education and training is the investment for the future, creating motivation to the development. The municipal authorities and city’s education and training sector have been interested in launching satisfactory academic policies and creating advantages to take good care of teachers and give educators the better material and spiritual life.

Attending at the event were also Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau; Head of the Propaganda Department of the City Party Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue; Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training, Le Hong Son; Deputy Editor-in-chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Nguyen Ngoc Anh.



Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Commission for Organization of HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the ceremony. Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai (L); Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training, Le Hong Son (R ) ; Deputy Editor-in-chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Nguyen Ngoc Anh (C) hand over certificates of merit to teachers. (Photo: SGGP) Head of the Propaganda Department of the City Party Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (2nd, L) gives an award to a teacher. Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau (2nd, L) offes an award to a teacher. Sponsors of the 2020 Vo Truong Toan Awards 50 outstanding teachers are honored with the 23rd Vo Truong Toan Awards. Award-winning teachers



By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh