943 students with good academic performance honored in HCMC

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the Department of Education and Training Le Hong Son said that the Standing Party Committee and People’s Committee in the city have approved two pivotal projects in the field of education including smart education and training human resource at international level.



The education sector assumes great responsibility and challenges in carrying out the two projects for the city’s growth. Following the impacts of globalization and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (or Industry 4.0), demand of skilled workforce is very high. Happily, there have been a rise in students with good academic performance in the school year.

Student Nguyen Mac Nam Trung of the High School for the Gifted, under Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City grabbed the silver medal of the International Math Olympiad ; People’s Committee awarded VND150 million (US$ 6,473 ) to the students and VND80 million to teacher Nguyen Trong Tuan who directly taught the student and VND30 million to Match teaching staff of the school.

Additionally, two other students won gold medals, 10 students captured silver medal and 6 students scooped bronze medal from the international Robot competition.

Five students in HCMC won the first prizes, 28 the second prizes, 43 third prizes, and 40 consolation prizes from the national competitions and two in the national scientific research competitions.

In the school year 2019 - 2020, approximately 253,534 students achieved highest academic performance.

For his part, Chairman of the city People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said that the school year 2019 - 2020 is a historic year with many different difficulties; however, teachers and students in the city continue reaping fruitful results.

Chairman Phong revealed he was impressed with 34 students winning prizes from international Robot competition, international math Olympiad, international Genius Olympiad and international Robitics which are relating to STEM education and suit with the city orientation of smart education connecting with science and technology.

He expected the education sector and schools as well as competent agencies, other sectors and families to continue taking care of students with good performance so that they can devote to the city’s development. Schools should nurture talents and increase research activities and STEM, STEAM education to help students employ knowledge to solve problem in real life.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan