Candidates for the scholarships are those aged from 22 to 35 who are managing local or foreign-invested companies or organizations and those who are leaders of social movements for the community benefits.

The online and offline training course will be organized by ABG Leadership Institute, a not-for-profit educational organization with the mission to connect and develop young leaders for the sustainable development of Vietnam, in partnership with Friedrich Naumann Vietnam Foundation.



Candidates can register the ABG Young Leaders Program, a special program for outstanding young people, at http://lic.abg.edu.vn.

Deadline for submission is August 30, 2020.





By Ca Dao - Translated by Anh Quan