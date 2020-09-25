Signing agreement will provide better opportunities for VGU to become a leading research university in the ASEAN region with the focus on many fields such as sustainable development, Industry 4.0, and environmental technology.



According to the representative of the Hessen government, VGU is considered the typical project to promote bilateral cooperation and make a significant contribution to higher education innovation in Vietnam.

The agreement will also help to students and lecturers in the pursue of academic achievement and scientific research as well as enhance mutual understanding between two nations in terms of culture, education and science.

VGU is training about 1,700 students from 17 nations and cooperating with 36 universities in Germany. In the next academic years 2020-2021, this school plans to admit about 500 candidates.

Vietnamese Education Minister Phung Xuan Nha, Federal Minister of Education and Research and member of the government of Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel Anja Karliczek, Hessian Minister of Higher Education Angela Dorn and State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office Antje Leendertse participated the signing ceremony.

VGU's new headquarters is being built in Ben Cat town, Binh Duong province on the area of 50 hectares with 85 laboratories and many modern functional areas. It is scheduled to be opened in June, 2021.

By Xuan Trung - Translated by Anh Quan