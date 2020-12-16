All five students of Vietnamese team win medals at IdPhO 2020

The silver medal winners are Nguyen Khac Hai Long, a 12th grader from the Hanoi National University of Education’s High School for Gifted Students; Trang Dao Cong Minh, Vu Ngo Hoang Duong, and Le Minh Hoang who are 12th, 10th and 11th graders respectively of the High School for Gifted Students under University of Sciences - Vietnam National University, Hanoi.



Nguyen Le Duc Hoang, a 12th grader from the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School received a bronze medal.

The annual 2020 competition which was scheduled to be held in Lithuania was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology proposed a new format for organizing the Olympiad to support students.



According to the launch of the initiative, International Distributed Physics Olympiad (IdPhO) 2020 was held in participants’ home countries from December 7 to 15 with the support of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education and the Ministry of Education of Russia, as well as the Moscow government. The exams are to be supervised by the representatives of the Organizing Committee and via video-surveillance.

The International Physics Olympiad is an annual contest for school students, which also promotes international cooperation in school physics education and serves as a platform for budding research collaborations. The students representing a country at IPhO train together as national teams, but the participant scores are assigned individually.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh