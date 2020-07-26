All students in Da Nang leave school to prevent Covid-19 outbreaks

In a document issued at noon on the same day by director of the city Department of Education and Training Le Thi Bich Thuan, the department required principals of educational institutions including nursery schools, foreign language and IT centers, tutoring institutions, gifted schools and overseas study consulting centers to halt all student gathering activities until there is new announcement.



Non-public universities base on their situation and instructions from their governing bodies to decide between gathering students or not.

The Department of Education and Training encouraged local authorities and residents to intensify supervision over the schools’ operation and inform the department of any violations to handle in a timely manner.

In preparation for the national high school exit examination 2020, heads of exam venues are responsible for implementing Document 1899 issued by the city Education and Training Department to prevent Covid-19. Specifically, each venue has been required to arrange at least two spare examination rooms, ensure safe distance for students in examination rooms, check material infrastructure to ensure safety for proctors, exam staff and students. Preparation and inspection works should be reported to the department before July 29.

Principals of high schools and directors of continuing education centers are responsible for guiding relevant sides to provide health check for 100 percent of students taking the exam. Any cases with fever, cough and shortness of breath must be reported to the Education and Training Department before 10 a.m. on August 4.

Non-public universities should keep a close eye on employees, lecturers and students from other provinces and cities and advise them to seriously implement regulations on Covid-19 prevention and fighting.

All students in Da Nang City leave school to prevent Covid-19 outbreak from 1a.m. on July 26

By Nguyen Khoi – Translated by Phuong Ho