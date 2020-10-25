Assessment of drinking water, sanitation and hygiene in schools

The conference was presided by the Ministry of Education and Training with the participation of representatives from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the World bank and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Health.



At the conference, Deputy Head of the Educational facilities, Equipment and Children’s toy Department Pham Van Sinh said that in the academic year 2017-2018, around 188,024 toilets have been built in public education facilities. The number of rest rooms increased to 270,695 in the academic year 2019-2020.

Educational facilities have hired employees to clean toilets properly and regularly or schools work with Ho Chi Minh communist youth unions to do cleaning or teachers and teaching staffs will do cleaning work. Additionally, some schools hire professional cleaning services.

Conference participants proposed school administrators will be responsible for sanitizing and performing hygienic cleaning of school toilets and facilities, educating students about keeping toilet clean while using safe water, toilets at educational facilities. Schools should build and upgrade rest rooms.

Maintaining clean toilets will be one of criteria to assess schools. Good hygiene facilities in schools provide the basis of a healthy learning environment.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan