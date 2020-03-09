Authorities in HCMC decide to resume education for 12th graders from March 15

According to the decision, 12th graders will continue staying at home to end of March 15 instead of going to schools on March 9 due to rise in new cases of Covid-19 infections these days.

Around 73,000 twelfth graders of 150 senior high schools and continuous education centers in Ho Chi Minh City will stay home until at least March 15 after the Ministry of Health announced nine new COVID-19 cases reported across the country since Friday evening.

Earlier, some administrations decided to allow senior high school students to go back to school on March 9.

According to the Department of Education and Training’s previous direction, twelfth graders and teachers will receive free cloth face masks, undergo medical check-ups and answer investigation of travel history on the first day at schools on March 9.





By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong