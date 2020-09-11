Authority in Da Nang checks preparation works for new school year

The school has seven classes with 280 students this year, Principal of Nguyen Van Thoai Senior High School Dang Hung Thuong told at the meeting.

Online registration into the school for the academic year 2020-2021 has been completed and the school has recruited enough teachers for the new school year which starts on September 14.



Thanks to proper preparation before, more than 90 percent of students can undertake online learning. Teachers will consolidate lessons when students come back to school, said the principal.

For those who can’t afford computer and internet access equipment for online learning, the school will provide timely assistance. According to the school’s latest statistics, 24 students of the school are from families whose economic condition is poor and near-poor.

On the same day, the municipal Department of Education and Training requested schools to disinfect tables, black boards, elevators and personal items, said Director Le Thi Bich Thuan.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan