Awards given to winners of vocational training competition 2020

The competition has seen the presence of 403 competitors from 26 vocational training schools in the city in 19 different jobs.



The organizer presented the first prize to Cao Thang Technical College, the second prize to Thu Duc College of Technology while Nam Sai Gon Technology College captured the third prize and the Saigontourist Hospitality College scooped consolation prize.

Additionally, 23 students got the first prize, 23 others obtained the second prize and 23 won the third prize. 24 students were given the consolation prize.

This year, the organizer has connected with Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Unions in districts to take twelfth graders to competition venues so that they can understand various jobs before deciding their future careers.





By Minh Tam - Translated by Anh Quan