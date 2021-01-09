Book festival spreads human values amongst high schoolers

The book festival themed “ Lon len cung sach” was held in the school for Gifted Student Tran Dai Nghia with the participation of 162 students.



This year, the book festival was held with various activities such as “Who read quickly and understand deeply?” “Who read faster and more books?”, “Taking photos with books”. Moreover, schoolers are taken to book street for sightseeing tour and buy books to gift their peers in outlying districts.

Speaking at the festival, Head of the High School Education Bureau Le Duy Tan said that 162 students participating the festival are teen reading ambassadors. He added that the festival has been organized six years, more students are interested in reading books and reading book has become a culture feature in schools.

He emphasized that in addition to finishing competitions in the festival, reading ambassadors had to help their classmates to read book and love books as well as build book-reading movement to inculcate reading habit in schools.

Eighth-grader Luong Ba Thien Giao from Nguyen Chi Thanh High School in District 12 said that the book festival is a good opportunity to share their love for books with other friends from different schools.

Ninth-grader Nguyen Ngoc Khanh Ngan from Phan Dang Luu High School in District 8 decided to choose the book “ Secret of natural science” to introduce in her competition of Reading Book Diary. However, she revealed that she in fact draw pictures to illustrate the book rather than to talk about the book content.

Students read book to summarise its content (Photo: SGGP) Students converted Tran Dai Nghia High School into a photography studio to introduce books with pictures.

While going sightseeing in Nguyen Van Binh Street, the city’s book street in District 1, each team was given VND200,000 to buy books as gifts for poor friends in outlying district Can Gio. They also wrote best wishes on the books to their peers in Can Gio.





Students make postcards to their friends in outlying district Can Gio (Photo: SGGP) Students choose books for their peers in Can Gio District (Photo: SGGP) It is scheduled that the award-giving ceremony will take place on January 15.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Uyen Phuong