British Council open second computer-delivered IELTS center in HCMC

To facilitate IELTS test takers who prefer doing test on computer to handwriting, British Council has offered for computer-delivered IELTS at its second official test center.



With computer-delivered IELTS, IELTS test taker will now have more test dates to choose from - and their results will be available in 5-7 days while results will be available after 13 calendar days from the test date for those who take paper-based test.

Initially, the test has been organized on Saturday, Sunday but later it is organized in all days of a week with average of 10-20 candidates.

IELTS is the most popular test that applicants undertake to demonstrate their English language ability. Computer-delivered test will bring new experience for Vietnamese students.

IELTS test takers will answer the Listening, Reading and Writing sections on a computer at the official test centers. The Speaking test will still be face-to-face with a trained IELTS Examiner, as this is the most effective way to assess test takers’ speaking skills.

Computer-delivered IELTS tests are available in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City across Vietnam at one of the official test centers.

By Minh Quan - Translated by Dan Thuy