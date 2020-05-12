Business plan competition inspires students’ start-up ideas

The competition was jointly held by IEC in collaboration with the University of Science, University of Economics and Law, and the International University under the sponsor of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology and the Business Start-up Support Fund of Ho Chi Minh City National University.



CiC aims to collect 200 innovative start-up ideas and projects and participation of 600 Vietnamese and international universities, vocational school students.

During the competition, participants shall fully grasp every phase in the development process as well as how to realize and turn their start-up idea into a business project. The competition also offered a chance to connect participants with successful entrepreneurs, professionals and investors in this field.

CiC wanted to offer a unique and practical competition in which innovative attendees can freely present their potential start-up ideas and gain critical thinking, knowledge, necessary skills and valuable experiences through during the 6-month competition.

After the contest, winning business projects will be financially supported and sent to the Information Technology Park (ITP) of VNU HCM’s incubator to accelerate startup progress as well as international business partners.

The total prize value of the competition is up to VND2 billion (US$ 86,200). Registration is no later than June 19.

For further information, please visit this link: www.bit.ly/apply_cic2020

By Thanh Minh - Translated by Dan Thuy