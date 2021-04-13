Candidates begin to apply for national high school graduation examination

The Ministry of Education and Training April 12 held a training conference for the 2021 high school graduation examination at Vietnam Maritime University in the Northern City of Hai Phong. Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do chaired the conference.





The 2021 high school graduation examination will basically maintain as 2020. The main goal of the examination is to evaluate the student's learning results according to the educational objectives of the high school education program.

Students’ academic results will be qualified for high school graduation as well as it will be basis for assessment of teaching and learning quality of high schools. Colleges, universities and vocational training institutions can use the high school graduation examination results for admission.

The examination is scheduled to take place on July 7 and 8. The examinations will be Math, Literature, Foreign Language and two combined tests comprising Natural Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and Social Science (History, Geography, lessons for citizenship education; or History, Geography for candidates studying in continuing education centers).

The examination content is mostly taken from the high school program, mainly grade 12. In terms of form, except for Literature examination essay, other subjects are given in the form of objective tests. Time to do Literature lesson is 120 minutes; Math 90 minutes; Foreign language 60 minutes; 50 minutes for each component examination of the Natural Science and Social Science composite examination.

At the training conference, the Internal Political Security Department under the Ministry of Public Security carefully instructed security tasks and safety tasks in the examination meanwhile the Department of Higher Education announced some contents about enrollment activities in 2021. During the training course, teachers discussed issues relating to regulations, guidance and safety problems in the 2021 high school graduation examination.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do affirmed the importance of the 2021 High School Graduation Examination which will be used for high school graduation and as a basis for university admission; therefore, to ensure safety, accuracy, and transparency during the significant examination, the Ministry of Education and Training and related ministries and local administrations in 63 cities and provinces must work carefully.



This is an annual high school graduation examination, with the participation of the entire machinery of state under the close supervision of the Ministry of Public Security, the Government Inspector, the whole education sector. This proves the high determination towards an important examination in accordance with regulations.

However, in order for the examination to take place well, the Ministry of Education and Training said that local authorities and those in charge of the examination must well prepare for facilities and hypothetical situations.

According to the instructions of the High School Graduation Examination, candidates start to register for the examination from April 27. The Ministry of Education and Training has issued a registration form for the high school graduation examination in 2021. The Department of Education and Training will decide the registration venues to facilitate candidates.

Noticeably, candidates who take the examination for high school graduation recognition are only allowed to take one combined test (Natural Science or Social Science). Candidates who have a high school diploma and an intermediate diploma take the examination to use the results as the basis to register for admission only to register to take the component test.

In regard to Foreign Language test, candidates are allowed to take part in one of the 7 languages: English, Russian, French, Chinese, German, Japanese and Korean. Candidates are eligible for sitting a test of a foreign language which is not the foreign language they are studying in high school. Candidates from continuous education institutions are allowed to register for the foreign language examination to get admission results into universities and colleges.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan