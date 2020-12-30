Career consultation provided to students

The consultation with the theme “ What are hot college majors after Covid-19?”was organized to help students who are now confused what to pick up as a suitable career for the future understand more about the potential of each major as it is very important to wisely go for a right career choice



The seminar attracted students who are pursuing IELTS courses in VUS schools and seeking studying opportunities in the US top universities.

Speakers Thuong Duong and Nhung Ngo of Shorelight Education in Vietnam had good speech of majors and careers that students should go for when learning abroad especially in the US. They also analyzed tjobs with good salary such as Computer science, Engineering and Supply Chain Management as well as labor demand amid Covid-19 and in the future.

VUS and Shorelight Education also introduced top universities in the US including Illinois, Utah, Auburn.

By Nguyen Phuc - Translated by Uyen Phuong