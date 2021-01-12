City authority directs to increase supervision on private educational facilities

In its document to the Department of Education and Training and people’s committees in 24 districts, the city authority asked above-mentioned bodies to tighten management and frequently pay visits to privately-owned educational facilities including higher educational institutions, high schools, preschools, foreign language centers to protect learners’ rights.



District administrations must regularly visit and monitor the activities of such licensed facilities to ensure its operation in comply with the regulation. Unlicensed facilities are not allowed to operate. Local administrations must keep an eye on illegally-operated educational facilities which causes security disorders and harms learners’ rights.

The document especially noticed that responsible administrators must enhance supervisions on private daytime nurseries to ensure children’s safety. The Department of Education and Training was asked to work with local authorities to frequently visit non-public schools especially following residents’ complaints which are published on the media.

The Department must update the names of non-public legally-operated schools in its portal dichvugiaoduc.hcm.edu.vn. Additionally, the Department must re-check the activities of foreign-invested schools which are teaching integrated education program, whether these foreign-invested schools change its activities according to the resolution 86/2018 in the second quarter, 2021.

The municipal People’s Committee will report these schools which have slowly changed as per the resolution to the Ministry of Education and Training to solve it thoroughly.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan