City leaders congratulate outstanding teachers on Vietnamese Teachers' Day

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong congratulated Professor Nguyen Thanh Tuyen, former principal of the University of Economics in HCMC and Professor Huynh Van Hoang, former principal of the HCMC University of Technology (HCMUT).



Chairman Phong wished the two professors good health expecting them to keep contributing to the city’s training for skilled workforce.

He shared that the National Assembly has passed the resolution on a new urban administration for HCMC and forming a highly-interactive innovation city in the East of the city as per the city-within-city model, the first of its kind in the country.

In the future, the city will establish the Advanced Institute for Science and Technology to promote innovation and commercialization for products of scientists’ or universities’ research works; especially, the city will train laborers in the field of artificial intelligence and highly skilled workers who play vital role in the smart city and innovative urban plan.

City leaders have invited six groups of experts in the world for design works, one of which will be selected by a council.

Professor Huynh Van Hoang listened to the Chairman sharing that he was keeping an eye on the city’s policies in infrastructure construction and plan. He strongly believed that with the determination of city leaders and contributions of dwellers and scientists, the city will surely accomplish its set goals successfully.





Before, the group had burnt incense while visiting the house of Professor, Dr. Tran Huu Nghiep, former principal of the Central Medical Staff School. The group were remembering the professor’s contribution to the teaching profession and the country’s medicine sector. On the same day, a group of delegation led by Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem visited People’s teacher Vu Thi Oanh Co, former deputy head of the division of education in District 1.

Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem burnt incense at the house of Professor, Dr. Tran Huu Nghiep (Photo: SGGP)

In the meantime, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and his staffs were burning incense while visiting the house of late People’s teacher Professor Tran Van Giau.

Deputy Chairman Hoan congratulated Professor Vo Thi Ngoc Tuoi, former deputy principal of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology wishing her good health to continue contributing to the city’s growth.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan