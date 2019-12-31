Schools that currently adapt a five-day-a-week schedule will be enjoying the holiday for 16 days, from January 18- February 2 (on December 25- January 9 of the solar calendar), while those with a six-day timetable will close from February 19 to February 2 (on December 24- January 9 of the solar calendar). Students of all grades will return to school on February 3.



Additionally, government officers and workers will enjoy a 7-day holiday for the 2020 Tet (Lunar New Year), from January 23rd - 29th, 2020 (on December 29- January 5 of the solar calendar).





By THU TAM – Translated by Kim Khanh