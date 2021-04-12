Club of book lovers introduced in model of milk-book

The club is run in the library in Rua Islet of the town’s Thanh Hoi Commune. The club is comprised of 20 members who are students of Thanh Hoi Primary School.

Club members are eligible to read or borrow books in the library; simultaneously, they are given free glasses of milk to improve their physical condition.

Additionally, members are asked to write essays about their feelings of the books after they have read them. The club organizer will select good essays to give prizes including dairy products, books, or notebooks. It is one of motivational activities to promote the culture of reading.



Reporter Mai Song Be, former director of the Radio and Television Station of the Southern Province of Dong Nai, who is chairing the library, hoped that the milk-book model will greatly contribute to culture of reading book as well as help children in the disadvantaged islet grow taller.

On the occasion, journalist Van Phong, head of the representative office of Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper in the southeast region presented five bicycles and notebooks worth VND10 million (US$ 431.4) to children from low-income families in Thanh Hoi Commune.

By Hoang Bac - Translated by Anh Quan