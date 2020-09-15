In its yesterday document on guiding framework for collecting extra fees in the academic year 2020-2021, the Department ordered these collections must be done based on negotiations between schools and parents.



Apart from that, tuition fee in schools adopting advanced teaching and learning models and self-financing schools including Senior High School Le Quy Don in District 3, Senior High School Nguyen Du in District 10 and Senior High School Nguyen Hien in District 11 is VND1,500,000 (US$64) per month.

However, Preschool and Senior High School Nam Sai Gon in District 7 will continue to collect fee as same as present one until the People’s Committee’s approval for their self-financing projects. Accordingly, the school will collect VND400,000 and VND600,000 per months for preschoolers and high schoolers.

Moreover, extra collections must be adhere to real learning days but not exceed the level regulated by the decision 2752/QD of the municipal People’s Committee issued on August 21, 2020.

Schools must give students receipts and not collect fee at the same time.

Starting in the academic year 2020-2021, online collection software must be used by schools according to the direction of the People’s Committee to help management bodies in supervising collections in schools and carrying out cashless project this year.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Dan Thuy