Communist Youth Unions launches IELTS contest for Vietnamese citizens

The contest has three categories including category A for eighth and ninth graders, category B for senior high schoolers and category C for university students. Candidates can register IELTS Academic or IELTS General Training in computer at website https://ieltstalent.vn.



The contest from October, 2020 to September, 2021 countrywide includes three rounds. The first round is from October, 2020 to August, 2021, competitors will do tests in computers.

Candidates taking part in the quarter contest will make video clips according to theme required by contest organizer. The final round scheduled to take place on September 19, 2021 in Hanoi, candidates will enter a contest of eloquence.

The organizer will give prize in each round. There will be one first prize, one second prize, one third prize, two consolation prizes and one favorite prize selected by audience in the final round.

First prize winner will be awarded one gold cup and VND50 million (US$2,156) in cash, second prize winner VND20 million in cash and third-prize winner VND15 million. All winners will also be presented IELTS certificates.

