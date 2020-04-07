Contest ‘Students and Intellectual Property’ launched

Themed ‘Sustainable Startup Based on Intellectual Property Right’, the contest is a scientific playground for students to demonstrate their creativity and a boost to innovative activities among students in the Southern region.

More importantly, the contest is a chance to promote intellectual property (IP) registration for projects which meet requirements, forming a strong legal foundation for students’ startup projects, while increasing the number of IP registrations.

The total value of this contest’s prizes is around VND1.6 billion (approx. US$68,615).

Interested people can find more information and sign up for the contest on the website www.iptc.vn/sip/

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Thanh Tam