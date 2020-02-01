Coronavirus preparation underway at HCMC schools

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has risen to 259. China has another 11,791 suspected cases, while 102,427 people who have had close contact with infected people are being monitored.



Plus, the new coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside China.

Accordingly, the leader of education sector in HCMC asked school managers to implement some preventive measures. Firstly, school managing board must update and keep track on the disease development by searching information on the Department’s portal and health sector’s website.

Secondly, schools must actively contact with parents before students go to schools on February 3 to learn whether students and their parents had traveled to coronavirus-hit areas during Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year).

All students experiencing fever and coughing must undergo health check-up. They must be kept at home until they get well.

Simultaneously, schools should disseminate information of the fatal disease including preventive measures to children and parents. Students must wear facemask and take hand soap to schools. Schools will stop admitting any student with any symptoms of infection.

Schools will give free facemasks, hand soaps and mouthwash to students and teachers who forgot to bring these items as well as disinfect classrooms and toilets.

Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) yesterday said it was considering closing all schools, universities and colleges in its dispatch on preventive measures against coronavirus spread.

All universities and colleges must contact with the local health sector to implement protective measures including disinfecting classrooms. In case that the disease widely spreads, students are told to stay home over virus concern.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong