Covid-19 shuts down schools in Da Nang, Quang Nam again

Following the long holidays April 30 and May 1 when people traveled a lot, the People’s Committee in Quang Nam allowed children in preschools, kindergartens, and schoolers in high schools, universities in the province can stay at home from May 4 till further announcement.



Covid-19 virus shuts down schools in Quang Nam again

Quang Nam authorities order schools to drastically implement preventative measures as per the instructions of the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Health.

Yesterday evening, Chairman of Hoi An Town People’s Committee Nguyen Van Son affirmed related competent agencies have been tracking close contacts of the confirmed Covid-19 positive case in Da Nang City who has traveled many places in Da Nang and Hoi An Town.

Director of the Department of Education and Training in the Central City of Da Nang Le Thi Bich Thuan yesterday evening decided students to stay at home as a preventative measure against Covid-19.

By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong