Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do yesterday sent an official document of the national high school exam to chairpersons of people’s committees in cities and provinces amid the ongoing novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreaks.



As the Central City of Da Nang and Quang Nam Province have been practicing social distancing according to the Prime Minister’s direction to prevent Covid-19, students in Da Nang and some districts in Quang Nam will sit for the annual national high school exam later when the pandemic is under control.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, this year’s exam must be organized as planned from August 8 to 10 but examiners and students must strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education and Training’s Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

Students who sit for the national high school exam want to use the results of the test for universities and colleges enroll undergraduates, the Ministry will direct higher education facilities in consideration of quota.

In regard to Covid-19 prevention for the national high school exam, the Ministry of Health sent a dispatch to health departments asking to work closely with education departments. Health workers will be sent to test venues to provide timely treatment if anyone has fever, coughing and breathing problems.

Health departments in cities and provinces disseminate information of the disease to students and parents to make medical declaration actively.

Currently, Hoi An City and districts Dien Ban, Dai Loc, Duy Xuyen, Que Son, Thang Binh in Quang Nam and Da Nang City have been practicing social distancing.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong