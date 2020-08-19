Da Nang supports preschoolers, high schoolers' tuition fee

According to the department’s document to schools about tuition fee and other additional payments yesterday, it said due to the Covid-19 crisis, from September, 2020 to December, 2020, residents in Da Nang were affected greatly; therefore, the city People’s Council has agreed with the proposal of the People’s Committee to support fee for preschoolers and high schoolers.



Specifically, schoolers of public and non-public facilities will be exempt from paying tuition fee except students of foreign-invested schools.

From January, 2021 to May, 2021, preschools and high schools will collect tuition fee as per the decision 304 of the Da Nang People’s Council. For instance, a schooler in town except Hoa Vang District will pay from VND45,000 to VND95,000 per month while their peers in rural districts and Hoa Vang District will pay from VND15,000 to VND35,000 monthly per student.





By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan