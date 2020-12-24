Dak Lak: 155 ethnic minority students receive Vu A Dinh scholarships

Dak Lak is a multicultural province which is home to 49 ethnic minority groups. There are approximately 159,600 ethnic minority students, or about 25 percent of the total, enrolling from kindergarten to high school in the province during the 2020 – 2021 academic year. Ethnic minorities present around 15 percent of close to 11,000 students pursuing study at universities and colleges across the province.



Addressing the event on December 22, former Vice President and Chairman of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund Truong My Hoa said the fund has awarded nearly 100,000 scholarships to students from ethnic minority groups and those living in coastal areas and on islands who have excellent academic performances.

The fund has been running four major projects benefiting over 1,000 students, including 22 from Dak Lak, she added.

Hoa called on the province to pay more attention to students who have dropped out schools because of impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and produce reports on academic results of Vu A Dinh scholarship recipients.

She also encouraged those awarded this time to study harder to meet up the expectation of parents and teachers.