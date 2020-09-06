Deputy PM launches action month for traffic safety for students to go to school

Attending at the event were also Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The; Deputy Minister of Education and Training, Nguyen Van Phuc and Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee, Le Thanh Liem.



Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh also kicked off the program themed “Keep full dreams together” with an aim to present nearly 2 million helmets to first graders nationwide.

He asked students nationwide to observe traffic regulations and build a traffic safety culture, especially always wearing a helmet, obeying traffic rule while walking or riding on roads, not driving without a license and using public bus.

In addition, the deputy PM suggested the education sector and schools throughout the country enhance road safety education hato raise students’ awareness about traffic safety.



Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh beats the drum to start the new school year at Tran Hung Dao Primary School. Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh announces “The action month for traffic safety for students to go to school”. Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh and leaders offer helmets to kids. Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh presents gift to Tran Hung Dao Primary School. First grade students of Tran Hung Dao Primary School The 2020-2021 new school year ceremony is held in Tran Hung Dao Primary School in HCMC’s District 1.





