Deputy PM proposes to improve educational facilities in disadvantaged areas

At the yesterday meeting with 63 ethnic teachers who were honored in the program “ Chia se cung thay co” ( Sharing with teachers) in 2020 launched by the Ho Chi Minh Youth Communist Union at the government’s office in Hanoi, Deputy PM Dam made the proposal.



He added the financial aid will be for education reform and purchase of teaching and learning equipment. Moreover, local administrations should pay attention to teachers who volunteered to teach in underprivileged regions.

Additionally, he said that the Party and the government has always prioritized investment in education in above-mentioned areas and ethnic teachers.

On the same day, ethnic teachers met with leaders of the Ministry of Education and Training.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Dan Thuy