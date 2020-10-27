Diphtheria: more than 130 students stay at home to prevent diphtheria spread

Before, more than 700 students of primary and high school had been asked to stay at home from October 26 to November 9. They have just returned to schools lately.



Ba To District has so far recorded 20 diphtheria cases. Accordingly, classmates of infected students were allowed to stay at home.

Medical center in Ba To District has launched mass vaccination and provide medicine to localities in the district. Medical workers listed all people who had close contact with infection cases to isolate them and disinfected environment.

Residents were advised to go to local medical center when they experience sore throat, respiratory disease and fever.

Additionally, around 20,000 leaflets and 6,000 posters to disseminate information of diphtheria prevention to schools and households in the district.

Medical workers said there will be more cases of diphtheria as it has developed complicatedly.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Anh Quan