The Minister made the statement at a yesterday online conference organized by the Ministry of Education and Training with leaders of sub-divisions in 63 cities and provinces about online learning and teaching.



Online teaching will be combined with direct teaching to reduce students’ offline learning and support teachers.

Last time, distance learning with a combination of multimedia, video and print media is good alternative as schools were closed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Averagely, 80 percent of students in cities and provinces have got access to video lessons broadcast through television and radio; broadcasting videos through websites, portals, social media during the Covid-19 pandemic. Initial studies have shown distance learning quality is guaranteed.

Distance teaching and learning has contributed to using digital platforms in the education sector as well as pushed up adoption of IT in teaching, managing and increased teachers’ and students’ IT skills. Additionally, distance learning has helped reducing learning time; hence, schools can end before July 15.

The Ministry also announced distance learning has increased connection between families and schools in educating a student.

However, there has been some hiccups including infrastructure, limitation in contact between teachers and learners especially in disadvantaged districts. Plus, broadcasting video lessons in television, websites, portals, and social media costs a lot. Worse, many students in mountainous areas dropped out of schools since then.

According to Minister Nha, fruitful distance teaching and learning was acknowledged by the Prime Minister. The reality proved that distance teaching and learning is not a temporary alternative in the coronavirus pandemic but it is a significant solution to improve education quality and students can access various learning tools in internet.

Accordingly, Minister Nha said the sector is determined to continue undertaking distance teaching and learning as an official method.

He revealed that computer science will be mandatory subject in the new academic curriculum.

The Ministry will standardize online teaching and learning gradually and issue official mechanisms for high schools .

Furthermore, the Ministry noted that collection of fee of distance education must be transparent.

Translated by Anh Quan