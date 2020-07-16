Deputy head of the team of National Assembly delegates in the city Van Thi Bach Tuyet and other delegates had a working session with People’s Committee in Tan Phu District upon implementation of the National Assembly’s resolution 88/2014/QH13 and 51/2017/QH14 on renovation of textbooks and curriculum.



Mr. Ta Tan said that there are 5 day boarding schools out of 17 primary schools in the district in the academic year 2020-2021 accounting for 30 percent of the goal that all schools will be day boarding kinds.

He admitted that requirements of day-boarding schools is one of real challenges for the district education sector because of large size classes and there has been a lack of classrooms and teachers.

To solve the problem, primary schoolers will learn five days a week. Specifically, students will learn subjects and mandatory education activities in mornings and extra-activities in afternoons. No class is organized in Saturday.

According to the sector’s roadmap, from the academic year 2020-2021, the district will build additional schools each year so that all students in the district can learn in a day-boarding schools as well as build more classrooms yearly to carry out the new curriculum.

The district petitioned the municipal People’s Committee to approve the city public investment plan for the period of 2021-2025 as well as approve new school projects in the district to meet increased demand.

By Thu Tam - Translate by Dan Thuy