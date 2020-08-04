Each test venue has at least 10 thermometers to prevent Covid-19

The Department yesterday sent it document to heads of education divisions and principals of senior high schools and continuous education schools about task for a safe exit examination 2020.



Under the document, heads of high schools, continuous education centers and vocational training centers must have a list of the students who had close contact with infected Covid-19 people (called F1) and the students who have contacted with F1 (F2).

Teachers who had closely contacted with infected Covid-19 people are not allowed to be examiners.

Heads of test venues were asked to work with local medical centers to do the cleaning and disinfection of environmental surfaces in the context of Covid-19 before and after examination days.





By Thu Tam - Translated by Dan Thuy