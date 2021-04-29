Education authority orders teachers, students to strictly follow 5K principles

5K principles (in Vietnamese) means "Khau trang" (face mask) - "Khu khuan" (disinfection) - "Khoang cach" (distance) - "Khong tu tap" (no gatherings) - "Khai bao y te" (health declaration).



In its papers, the City Department of Education and Training required heads of educational facilities in the city to continue to strengthen their vigilance against the risk of epidemics as well as emphasize leaders' responsibility, and implementation of synchronous preventative measures with the motto "active prevention, early detection, fast isolation, effective treatment, complete treatment, and rapid stability of the situation."

According to the City Department of Education and Training, heads of facilities must take responsibility for epidemic prevention and control under their management. Schools strictly adhere to the 5K requirements of the Ministry of Health. In particular, officers, teachers, staff, and students ought to wear facemasks outside of classrooms.

In addition, health declarations are needed in schools after teachers and students return from their holidays on April 30 and May 1.

The City Department of Education and Training noted that educational institutions shouldn’t organize unnecessary events and large gatherings. Educational activities with a large number of people in schools must comply with the requirements and guidance on epidemic prevention and control of the local medical authority.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan