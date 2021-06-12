Education authority proposes against tuition fee hike in private schools

The Department of Education and Training yesterday sent a document to non-public schools citywide proposing keeping the tuition fees unchanged.



The Government's Decree No. 86/2015 issued on October 2, 2015, stipulates the mechanism for collection and exemption policies of tuition fees in educational institutions will expire after the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Over the past time, the Ministry of Education and Training has coordinated with ministries, agencies, and local administrations to develop an alternative decree to apply from the school year 2021-2022. The ministry has submitted the alternative decree to the Government for consideration and approval.

To share financial burdens with parents, students, and residents in natural disaster-hit areas amid the development of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Ministry has worked with ministries, branches, and localities on keeping the tuition fee of the 2021-2022 academic year as same as before.

From the academic year 2022-2023, the tuition rate will be adjusted up according to the roadmap in line with the consumer price index and economic growth rate.

HCMC education authority suggested private schools keep the tuition fees and other payments following the direction of the municipal People’s Committee. Additionally, school managers should mobilize all sources to support students from destitute families who are more likely to have dropouts as friends.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan