To contain the spread of the coronavirus, schools across the country have canceled in-person classes but provide e-lesson or offer lessons by television instead, according to the Ministry. The Ministry noticed local administrations to select teachers and airtime.



During the time schools put all teaching online, teachers must use good teaching sources and materials according to the Ministry’s instructions.

Schools moving from traditional college courses to the internet should choose high quality internet.

Pedagogy University in Hanoi will supply free-of-charge services to schools offering online courses. Schools wanting to receive support should visit the portal https://olm.vn or send mail to a@olm.vn.

School managers must assign prime teachers to keep an eye on online courses and wok with parents to assess students’ learning process.

Lately, universities and colleges have taken initiate to offer online courses during school closure. The Ministry asked schools to embark on distant learning and teaching as Covid-19 forced school closures. However, schools must guarantee for quality of the courses as well as provide enough materials for all teachers and learners.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Dan Thuy