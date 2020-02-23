Education Ministry asks to reopen school from March 2

The Ministry also adjusted school schedule because of the disruption. According to the Ministry, the 2019-2020 academic year will end on June 30 and the national examination will take place from July 23 to 26.



Schools will accommodate its plans of the academic year to the Ministry’s adjustment and prepare for the new school year.

The Ministry also asked chairpersons of provincial and municipal people’s committees across the country to keep an eye on preventive measures to ensure students’ safety as per the Ministry’s guideline and local medical centers.

Before, the Chairman of People’s Committee in Ho Chi Minh City had proposed to extend school break to the end of March.





By Phan Thao - Translated by Dan Thuy