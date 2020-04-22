Education Ministry collaborates with UNICEF on Covid-19 response

When it came to educational activities last time in light of Covid-19 pandemic, Minister Nha said that distance teaching and learning have achieved fruitful primary results as it has helped students to brush up their lesson at homes effectively.



Distance teaching in internet and television at first was just a temporary solution in the wake of the pandemic but later it turned out to be an opportunity to boost digital education.

Presently, the Ministry is completing online teaching and learning for teachers and parents with video clips; therefore, the Minister expected UNICEF experts to help the Ministry during the procedure.

On her part, Ms. Rana Flowers said that UNICEF has collected around US$ 800,000 to support Vietnam’s education in response to Covid-19 pandemic. Half of the amount will be used for safe water and environment hygiene, learning items and support for education in the Mekong Delta.

She promised if Vietnamese Education Ministry needs more, UNICEF is willing to connect with other organizations to provide non-refundable aids.

By Hung Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan