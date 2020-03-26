Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do said that popularizing online teaching is a must in response to the deadly pandemic on March 25 when the Ministry chaired a national online conference to discuss about plans for promoting free online teaching courses via internet and television during school closure time, especially streamlining curriculum.



According to the Deputy Minister, the Ministry of Education and Training is cooperating with the Ministry of Information and Communications to have solutions remove difficulties especially technical support and services aiming to facilitate teaching in internet and television so that students can watch classes on their television.

Besides, as he said, this is also an opportunity for students, teachers and education sectors across the country to get acquainted with the application of modern digital technologies to innovate teaching forms, he added.

Due to massive volume of lessons and lectures for all grades, the Ministry proposed departments of education and training countrywide to provide their speeches of which the Ministry will select some to deliver on television.

Additionally, he Ministry of Education and Training will also coordinate with broadcasters to increase the number of broadcasting channels and to expand the broadcast time of online courses. In addition to television, these training videos will also be posted on other digital platforms so that students can relearn and fully acquire knowledge.

Regarding assessment of student learning via internet and television, teachers are responsible for assigning homework for their students; observing students’ engagement as well as designing suitable online evaluation on a variety of forms like learning products or experimental practice results, and such. The results of this online assessment will be ultimately recognized if they are proven to be fair and objective enough.

About the end-of-term result, students will do in schools when returning to schools. However, prior to final assessment, all school-goers will also have undergone some consolidation on what they have learn online at home.

When it comes to streamlining curriculum, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do added that the Ministry of Education and Training has set up sub-committees to urgently issue guidelines for localities in March so that educational establishments have grounds for their teaching curriculum.

The goal of curriculum streamlining is to reduce 5-7 weeks from the current curriculum duration to finish the academic year before July 15. However, the reduction must be done carefully and comprehensively examined to ensure that students acquire adequate knowledge.

Talking about the nation high school graduation examination, the Ministry of Education and Training insisted that the examination would take from August 8 - 11. The Ministry of Education and Training is designing its matrix and will soon publish the reference test papers, revealed by the Deputy Minister.

The Ministry will issue guideline on teaching on internet and television no later than March 26.

Also at the meeting, the online teaching implementation is supposed to be more challenging in remote and disadvantaged areas due to poor facilities. However, all educational authorities committed to making great effort following the instructions of the Ministry of Education and Training to establish comprehensive online teaching and learning system for national students.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong