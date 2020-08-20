Education Publishing House ensures enough textbooks for new school year

The publishing house said that according to the Ministry of Education and Training’s direction on provision of textbooks and refresher courses for teachers who teach first graders in the new academic year.



Specifically, the publishing house has provided online training to 123, 488 teachers in 63 cities and provinces countrywide as per the Ministry’s direction.

With regard to provision of textbooks for first to twelve graders, the publishing house has printed more than 113 million textbooks. Furthermore, by August 15, it has been publishing 93 percent of textbooks to cities and provinces.

For the new-compiled textbooks for the new curriculum, the publishing house has supplied over 13 million textbooks.

Prices of textbooks for second to twelve graders maintain unchanged and price lists were publicized in bookstores countrywide and the publishing house’s portal.

The publishing house will re-arrange its distribution channels nationwide to make sure all students and teachers to have new textbooks for the new school year. It will develop more retail bookstores in localities to meet demand of students and teachers.

About fight against illicit printing of textbooks before the new school year, the Ministry of Education has proposed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to handle the matter. In its document to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Education Ministry proposed to include fight against illegally-printed books into the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s annual plan.

In last July and August, the Market Management Division under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and local market management sub-divisions have discovered many illegally-printed publishing products.

To help all students to have textbooks in the new school year, the publishing house will gift textbooks to children of families of social welfare beneficiaries, martyrs and wounded soldiers and underprivileged families.

Additionally, it will build charitable bookshelves and give old textbooks to libraries in disadvantaged districts.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan