Education Publishing House ensures no shortage of new textbook

According to the publishing house, as the Ministry of Education and Training allowed schools to use various textbooks in the academic year 2020-2021, there will be dramatic change in issuance of textbooks for the first year when the new educational program will be applied.



The Publishing House even planned to employ elephants and horses to carry textbooks to students in distant and disadvantaged districts in the central highlands region and northern mountainous regions to make sure all students to have new textbooks.

Additionally, the publishing house planned to provide 40,000 exemplary samples of textbooks for selection of textbooks in educational facilities.

Some guidance books for teachers only will be provided gratis and books will be uploaded in the internet.

Moreover, the publishing house is completing electronic learning materials including samples of teaching lessons, clips, guidance materials to serve students and teachers’ need, said Deputy Head of the Vietnam Education Publishing House Associate Professor Nguyen Van Tung.

In the school year 2020-2021, the publishing house will grant textbooks to disadvantaged students and school libraries and private libraries in areas that are geographically difficult to access.

Furthermore, for preparation of training course for teachers, the publishing house has printed thousands of catalogue and materials about features of the new textbooks.

According to UNESCO, every child should have a textbook which is recognized as core for the new Sustainable Development Goal on education. Access to appropriate learning materials is listed as a key strategy for achieving the first means of implementation under Sustainable Development Goal on Education related to providing inclusive and effective learning environments for all: “Ensure that every institution is secure and has water, electricity, gender-segregated toilets that work and are accessible, adequate and safe classrooms, and appropriate learning materials and technology.”

By THU TAM - Translated by UYEN PHUONG