Education sector in HCMC identifies digital transformation as key task

The Department of Education and Training yesterday issued a plan to implement the sector’s digital transformation for the period 2021-2025.



Education sector in HCMC identifies digital transformation as a key task Specifically, the municipal Department of Education and Training has defined that digital transformation will help the city’s education to change its management on a digital platform. In addition, the change also has a direct impact on the audience and services provided by the industry, from traditional education services to digital education services.

Learners will access various forms of learning and they can learn everywhere at any time with the orientation towards to ongoing, voluntary, and self-motivated pursuit of knowledge. To accomplish those goals, the city will deploy the city education management information system including a database to connect to the information system of all schools in the city simultaneously between 2021 and 2025 as well as use data analysis tools to manage educational activities.

Moreover, by 2025, most schools will apply information technology in managing and administering educational performance including the collection of tuition fees, timetable synchronously with the sector's data system.

Last but not least, most schools are connected to a broadband connection that is sufficient to effectively deploy online applications on the internet environment and all students have got access to the internet and online learning materials comprising textbooks, lectures, and the online teaching-learning system.

At the same time, the education sector continues to promote the application of digital technology and digital platforms to innovate content and teaching-learning approaches such as electronic lectures, multimedia digital learning, combined in-person classes and online classes, testing – evaluation with the focus on digital transformation in educational management, public service gateways and online administrative procedures for the orientation towards a smart administration.

As a result, the education sector’s data includes a centralized education database system, a centralized user authentication system to serve residents and businesses, electronic payment connection; connecting postal services for delivery, integrate and interconnect information systems.

In addition, the sector will implement the digital signature system, electronic signature and develop mobile super-application platforms for educational services orienting towards the educational social network.

Furthermore, the sector will build a digital ecosystem, develop a smart education operations center as well as promote the implementation of the projects "Smart schools - Cashless schools", "Building modern library system and a digital platform to improve online teaching.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan