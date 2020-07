The festival is one of activities jointly held by the Department of Education and Training and the Department of Culture -Sports aiming to improve physical education and sport in schools for the period 2016-2020. Students of private and public primary schools, junior and senior high schools in the city are entitled to participate in the festival.



Moreover, the organizers desired to create good activities in summer vacation as well as encourage students to play sports.





By Thanh Thu - Translated by Uyen Phuong