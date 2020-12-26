In direction yesterday, Department Director Le Hong Son required to supervise foreign language centers, training centers and daily nurseries which operate after official working hours. These establishments violating the regulations including unlicensed facilities will receive harsh penalties.



The Director ordered school managers to learn experience from the past happenings and listen to parents’ opinions. Additionally, school managers should publicize all problems and issues relating to collections and spending to teaching staff.

Besides, teachers should understand students’ psychologies to have correct solutions.

Regarding supervision at private schools, related education divisions have not paid enough attention to these facilities resulting in illegal activities affecting to learners’ rights.

Therefore, the Department Director directed managers to strictly follow all guidelines and directions to implement it carefully for better management as well as creating good working environment in schools. Moreover, school managers should raise teachers’ awareness of using social network.

According to the Department of Education and Training, schools have carried out curriculum strictly and Covid-19 prevention during the academic year 2020 – 2021. The Department highly valued online teaching and learning during Covid-19 pandemic.

In the next time, the education sector will focus on implementation of digital transformation as well as application of IT in teaching and learning and managing records of students and teachers.

Furthermore, educational facilities should take proactive measures to revise condition for the new education program as well as have plan for training teachers for the new textbooks for the academic 2021 - 2022.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan