Education sector proposes extension of support for teachers in public preschools

From the academic year 2014-2015, teachers of public preschools in Ho Chi Minh City have received bonus according to the city People’s Council’s decision 01 issued on June 14, 2014; however, the financial aid has stopped since September, 2020 making impact on preschool teachers’ living condition and psychology.



Therefore, the education sector proposed to continue giving money to help teachers feel ensured while working.

Head of the Preschool Bureau Luong Thi Hong Diep said that for years, city authorities have abolished the regulation of permanent residence in recruiting teachers for preschools to attract more teaching staffs with the aim to improve teaching quality and ease the shortage of teachers.

However, teachers in preschools can’t live on their present salary ; therefore, they are not completely devoted to their career. Worse, many preschool teachers quitted their teaching career for higher job.

Principal of Hoa Mai Preschool in District 3 teacher Luong Trong Binh agreed to extend the financial support for teachers especially for newly-graduated teachers at least in three years while waiting for new policies for teachers.

Teacher Linh Dan of Preschool 8 in District 3 shared that she and her colleagues received additional amount of VND1 million (US$43) monthly as financial support. The amount of VND1 million is a big amount because she and her husband hail from a distant province to the city; they have to pay house rent and other expenditure. However, since September, 2020, she has not received the amount any more; hence, her life has become harder.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan