Education sector to implement social distancing at first semester examination

In its document on guiding implementation of teaching and learning activities and Covid-19 prevention to education divisions in districts and principals of high schools for the academic year, the Department proposed school to change its plan to suit with the present situation.



Schools are encouraged to move to online teaching so that students’ study will not be interrupted and implement social distancing and self-isolation measures which are effective ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Additionally, leaders of education divisions and school principals were ordered to let students fulfil health declarations and implement prevention tasks in teaching and learning activities.

Students under quarantine due to close contact with the two new locally-transmitted cases will take part in the examination after they finish quarantine period as per the present regulation.

