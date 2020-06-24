Education sector to improve vocational training scale and quality

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs yesterday organized a conference “ Enrolment in vocational training and employment prospect 2020” in Ho Chi Minh City.



Placing emphasis on the challenges and difficulties in enrolment of vocational education this year, General Director of the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training Truong Anh Dung noticed that vocational training schools have failed to attract students ( despite pouring billions of dong into modern equipment and study materials, many vocational training schools have low enrollment rates); quality has not been improved and the number of graduates having jobs is low.

Therefore, the education sector must improve targeted vocational education and training programs and connect with enterprises to understand future job requirements.

Moreover, public vocational schools must become self-financing institutions from 2025. Last but not least, vocational schools must apply digital and IT in teaching.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan