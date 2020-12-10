Education sector’s duty gives knowledge of digital technologies: Minister

The event saw the participation of representatives of leaders of universities, especially schools specializing in teaching IT and media and from corporations such as Viettel, VNPT, FPT, AIC, MISA, Microsoft Vietnam and experts in the field.



For years, the education sector has accelerated applications of IT achieving recognizable results. Some policies have been effective including management guidance, online training in universities, teaching on television, use of e-student performance books, virtual meetings for training teachers.

The Ministry has officially used its database for management of preschools and high schools with the aim to manage all students and teachers. So far, data of 53,000 preschools and high schools, information of more than 1.4 million teachers and nearly 24 million students have been collected and kept in the database.

The Ministry also worked with the Tri thuc Viet ( Vietnamese knowledge ) project to digitalize and develop an open database including nearly 5,000 e-learning lesson plans; more than 2,000 video clips; 35,000 multiple choices and 200 textbooks and over 7,500 Ph.D theses.

When the coronavirus pandemic developed complicatedly in the country, the Ministry cooperated with the Tri thuc Viet ( Vietnamese knowledge ) project to implement the app AnToanCovid.vn to collect and build database and safety chart of the pandemic for schools. Till now, around 18,756 schools can follow and post updates of Covid-19 information to help residents and parents fight against Covid-19.

According to Education Minister Nha, the sector has considered digital transformation as a significant role for thorough change in the sector as well as improve educational activities and quality. if the sector performs well digital transformation, it will greatly contribute to the national digitalization program which help Vietnam to move forwards.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan